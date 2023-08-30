Precisely Joins the Overture Maps Foundation
Precisely, a provider of data integrity, has joined the Overture Maps Foundation, founded by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom, which recently launched a worldwide open map dataset.
As a contributing member, Precisely will provide location intelligence and data enrichment expertise to simplify interoperability between different datasets to allow organizations around the world to access geospatial data and spatial analytics.
Precisely will provide its location intelligence and data enrichment experience to the foundation's Global Entity Reference System (GERS) that simplifies data exchange by creating a persistent shared identifier for geospatial entities.
"As the requirements for accuracy, recency, and attribution in maps have grown to meet user needs, the costs and complexities of collecting and maintaining global map data have grown beyond the capability of any single entity," said Marc Prioleau, executive director of the Overture Maps Foundation, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Precisely to the foundation and look forward to working with them to enable a level playing field wherein baseline, high-quality, mapping data and a global catalog of associated data are freely accessible to everyone."
"At Precisely, we have over 30 years of experience in building, managing, and supporting the use of location information in the business environment," said Dan Adams, senior vice president of data strategy and operations at Precisely, in a statement. "We are excited to be a member of the Overture Maps Foundation and collaborate on the critical work being done to facilitate access to next-level mapping powered by trusted geospatial data."