Precisely Joins the Overture Maps Foundation

Precisely, a provider of data integrity, has joined the Overture Maps Foundation, founded by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom, which recently launched a worldwide open map dataset.

As a contributing member, Precisely will provide location intelligence and data enrichment expertise to simplify interoperability between different datasets to allow organizations around the world to access geospatial data and spatial analytics.

Precisely will provide its location intelligence and data enrichment experience to the foundation's Global Entity Reference System (GERS) that simplifies data exchange by creating a persistent shared identifier for geospatial entities.