UserTesting Launches UserTesting AI
UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has launched UserTesting AI, a set of artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to help users surface key customer insights and act on the opportunities to improve how products and experiences are built.
UserTesting also launched AI Insight Summary, which leverages generative pre-training transformer (GPT) for understanding and creating human language, to synthesize verbal and behavioral data from multiple video sessions at a click of a button. Summaries generated by this feature are evidence-backed, meaning that each insight points back to the respective source video and data.
UserTesting AI can also correlate multiple streams of data, including video, audio, written, and behavioral data, to identify trends and patterns and can highlight areas for improvement and friction points within workflows, like a checkout process.
UserTesting AI includes solutions to accelerate time to insights, including sentiment and intent analysis, interactive path flows, friction detection, and AI Insights Summary.
"At UserTesting, our pursuit of AI innovation over the past five years has been fueled by a singular vision: to make technology more intuitive, accessible, and enjoyable to use. The advancements we've achieved are not mere incremental steps but leaps that are redefining the way we interact with the digital world," said Michelle Engle, chief product officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "Our commitment to research, collaboration, and ethical implementation has not only shaped our products, but has forged a path for the entire [user experience] and research industry to follow. Together, we're not just predicting the future, we're actively building it."
"Our journey at UserTesting has taught us one profound truth: the future is not about machines replacing humans, but about machines understanding and elevating human experiences," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, in a statement. "In this evolving landscape, AI acts as the bridge between human intuition and digital innovation, ensuring that as technology advances, it remains deeply rooted in the nuances of human interaction and empathy."