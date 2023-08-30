UserTesting Launches UserTesting AI

UserTesting, a provider of experience research and insights, has launched UserTesting AI, a set of artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to help users surface key customer insights and act on the opportunities to improve how products and experiences are built.

UserTesting also launched AI Insight Summary, which leverages generative pre-training transformer (GPT) for understanding and creating human language, to synthesize verbal and behavioral data from multiple video sessions at a click of a button. Summaries generated by this feature are evidence-backed, meaning that each insight points back to the respective source video and data.

UserTesting AI can also correlate multiple streams of data, including video, audio, written, and behavioral data, to identify trends and patterns and can highlight areas for improvement and friction points within workflows, like a checkout process.

UserTesting AI includes solutions to accelerate time to insights, including sentiment and intent analysis, interactive path flows, friction detection, and AI Insights Summary.