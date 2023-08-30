Typeface and GrowthLoop Partner with Google

Typeface today introduced an integrated solution with GrowthLoop and Google Cloud's BigQuery and GenAI Foundation Models to empower marketers with personalized generative artificial intelligence throughout the campaign creation process.

This solution merges generative AI into a single, streamlined workflow for defining audience segments tthrough to crafting tailor-made content that can be distributed across multiple marketing channels. Marketers can now accelerate campaign launches and uphold a uniform brand message across all touchpoints.

The GenAI Marketing Solution streamlines campaign creation, enabling experimentation and personalized content delivery across channels. Key capabilities include the following:

Unified customer data access in BigQuery.

Audience definition with natural language understanding, connecting GrowthLoop with BigQuery to define audience segments using GrowthLoop's natural language understanding capabilities and drag-and-drop journey orchestration tools.

Tailored cross-channel content creation with Typeface's embedded application to craft personalized content that blends GrowthLoop and BigQuery's detailed audience segments with Typeface's brand-personalized AI leveraging Google GenAI Foundation Models. Marketers can generate tailored content across various channels, such as blogs, landing pages, and more. They can even create brand-specific content with Typeface directly within Workspace, such as Google Docs and Google Slides, to bring AI-content generation into existing workflows.

Orchestration and performance measurement to deploy target audiences and content to advertising channels with just a few clicks and monitor audience targeting and creative success in BigQuery, complete with performance metrics like ROI and A/B tests in GrowthLoop.