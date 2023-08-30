Typeface and GrowthLoop Partner with Google
Typeface today introduced an integrated solution with GrowthLoop and Google Cloud's BigQuery and GenAI Foundation Models to empower marketers with personalized generative artificial intelligence throughout the campaign creation process.
This solution merges generative AI into a single, streamlined workflow for defining audience segments tthrough to crafting tailor-made content that can be distributed across multiple marketing channels. Marketers can now accelerate campaign launches and uphold a uniform brand message across all touchpoints.
The GenAI Marketing Solution streamlines campaign creation, enabling experimentation and personalized content delivery across channels. Key capabilities include the following:
- Unified customer data access in BigQuery.
- Audience definition with natural language understanding, connecting GrowthLoop with BigQuery to define audience segments using GrowthLoop's natural language understanding capabilities and drag-and-drop journey orchestration tools.
- Tailored cross-channel content creation with Typeface's embedded application to craft personalized content that blends GrowthLoop and BigQuery's detailed audience segments with Typeface's brand-personalized AI leveraging Google GenAI Foundation Models. Marketers can generate tailored content across various channels, such as blogs, landing pages, and more. They can even create brand-specific content with Typeface directly within Workspace, such as Google Docs and Google Slides, to bring AI-content generation into existing workflows.
- Orchestration and performance measurement to deploy target audiences and content to advertising channels with just a few clicks and monitor audience targeting and creative success in BigQuery, complete with performance metrics like ROI and A/B tests in GrowthLoop.
"We are delighted to join forces with Typeface and Google Cloud to deliver a new era of marketing workflows for businesses worldwide," said Chris Sell, co-founder of GrowthLoop, in a statement. "It is an exciting time at GrowthLoop to have the ability to support digital marketing teams in their efforts to be more efficient and have the best tools in the business at their fingertips."
"Collectively, we're addressing a fundamental challenge that enterprises have grappled with for years: the ability to consistently tell their stories and engage with customers with compelling content quickly," said Abhay Paransis, founder and CEO of Typeface, in a statement. "Our partnership with Google Cloud and GrowthLoop helps marketers effortlessly merge data insights with creative storytelling, amplifying campaign impact and transforming a handful of campaigns into hundreds."
"We are pleased that Typeface and GrowthLoop will use Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities and AI Lakehouse platform, BigQuery, to simplify personalized content creation," said Gerrit Kazmaier, vice president and general manager of data and analytics at Google Cloud, in a statement. "With generative AI, customers can create more impactful, tailored marketing campaigns with tools that help improve efficiency throughout the campaign lifecycle."
