CommentSold Launches Videeo Shopify Live Selling App

CommentSold, a fashion live selling platform provider, has launched Videeo
Videeo for Shopify offers a suite of live selling features, enabling merchants to do the following:
- Seamlessly livestream on their websites and social media channels with multicasting and transactions on Facebook and Instagram.
- Enable guest and celebrity takeovers with multiple host/source video streaming from any location, while selling products directly.
- Engage customers on screen through guest appearances, live reviews, and a consolidated chat feed.
- Produce structured yet dynamic live shows using Shopify collections or scanning anything in the overall catalog to add it to a live show on the fly.
- Access a mini-player for uninterrupted viewing across the site and shoppable live replays that continue to generate sales even when not actively streaming.
"We are excited to announce the launch of Videeo App for Shopify, unlocking professional-grade live selling for the Shopify community. Videeo will transform the way Shopify merchants engage with their customers, empowering them to build a community of ardent followers who connect deeply with your brand and become repeat customers. This community effect drives higher conversions, revenue, and organic viral growth of your customer base," said Andrew Chen, chief product officer of CommentSold, in a statement.