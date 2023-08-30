Acxiom Brings InfoBase to Google Clouds Analytics Hub
Acxiom, a provider of customer intelligence and marketing technology solutions, has made its InfoBase consumer insights and audiences available in Google Cloud's Analytics Hub data exchange.
This integration offers Google Cloud customers access to Acxiom's real-time descriptive customer data while leveraging Analytics Hub's advanced cloud analytics. With it, Google Cloud customers can enrich their owned data assets with comprehensive demographic, lifestyle, and preferences insights and analyze, model, and segment audiences to optimize marketing campaigns and improve response rates across channels.
"We're excited to take our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud to the next level," said Brady Gadberry, senior vice president and head of data products at Acxiom, in a statement. "By offering InfoBase in Analytics Hub, we are not only expanding the reach of our data but also ensuring Google Cloud customers have the actionable insights they need right at their fingertips. In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, having access to the right customer intelligence at the right time can make all the difference."
"Google Cloud Analytics Hub provides customers with an efficient, secure platform to exchange data and combine their business data with third-party insights," said Kelly Sitarski, director of data and content partnerships at Google Cloud, in a statement. "With the addition of Acxiom InfoBase data, customers can increase value from their data analytics and AI projects by enriching them with powerful consumer insights that improve audience engagement."
