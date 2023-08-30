Acxiom Brings InfoBase to Google Clouds Analytics Hub

Acxiom, a provider of customer intelligence and marketing technology solutions, has made its InfoBase consumer insights and audiences available in Google Cloud's Analytics Hub data exchange.

This integration offers Google Cloud customers access to Acxiom's real-time descriptive customer data while leveraging Analytics Hub's advanced cloud analytics. With it, Google Cloud customers can enrich their owned data assets with comprehensive demographic, lifestyle, and preferences insights and analyze, model, and segment audiences to optimize marketing campaigns and improve response rates across channels.