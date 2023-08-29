Statara Launches Higher Ed Audiences for Admissions Marketing

Statara Solutions, a provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions, today launched Statara Higher Ed Audiences to help enrollment marketers' campaigns reach more targeted prospective students.

"In the post-affirmative action college admissions environment, colleges and universities are looking for new ways to reach diverse groups of students that are a good fit with their enrollment profiles, both in their future goals and commitment to success," said Bryan Whitaker, principal of Statara, in a statement. "At Statara, we are taking our unique data sets and developing first-to-market, pre-built audiences that enrollment marketers can utilize in their recruitment and digital outreach efforts to engage highly motivated potential student segments with clear education and career aspirations."

Statara's pre-built audiences include Dream Recruits, representing prospective students with diverse socio-economic profiles that attend highly desirable high schools. In addition, Statara offers a Full Freighters dataset that helps higher ed institutions reach affluent students immersed in their educational and professional pathways. Statara is also working on graduate studies and professional certification audiences for teachers, healthcare workers, lawyers, and others who need continuing education.

Based on its Statara Identity Insights identity graph an age and critical demographic data, Statara's Higher Ed Audiences enable enrollment marketers to maximize the reach and effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Marketers can also tap into Statara Identity Insight's Data Dictionary to develop their own audience segments.