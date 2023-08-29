Jasper Partners with Google Workspace, Webflow, Make, and Zapier for Marketing Content

Jasper, a provider of artificial intelligence for marketing teams, has partnered with Google Workspace, Webflow, Zapier, and Make to help marketers create on-brand AI-assisted content.

Jasper is now available as an add-on in the Google Workspace Marketplace, allowing users to leverage AI to create and improve content directly in Google Docs and Google Sheets.

"Marketers rely on Google Workspace for all aspects of operations, from brainstorming to drafting content," said Ava Malla, director of global partnerships at Google Workspace, in a statement. "New capabilities with Jasper will help our joint customers enhance their creative work with seamless, AI-driven tools."

Webflow users can now access Jasper's AI-assisted content development directly in its visual development platform to generate content or improve text on every page of their company websites while matching brand voice.

"Creating ongoing, fresh content for a website is a time-consuming task, especially for companies catering to multiple audiences and markets," said Shane Murphy-Reuter, chief marketing officer of Webflow, in a statement. "Webflow prides itself on its extensibility and flexibility, and marketers and creators are going to love the simplicity of Jasper's AI-assisted content development. With the new Jasper App on the Webflow Marketplace, we are continuing to provide our creators and developers with the tools they need to build powerful sites in a visual canvas."

By integrating with Make and Zapier, Jasper can now be leveraged across thousands of marketing tools to create product descriptions from an Airtable record, run Jasper commands through Slack, create blog posts from liked tweets and publish in Wordpress, or create help documentation from Jira issues or Zendesk tickets, and more. The resulting content will always be aligned with company brand, style, and security standards.

"There's a huge curiosity about AI right now across industries, but in order for AI to truly be transformational for marketers, it has to fit into the way they work," said Suhail Nimji, head of corporate development and partnerships at Jasper, in a statement. "We approach partnerships with the goal of making it easier for marketers to bring AI into the fold as a true copilot on their strategy, harnessing the power of brand-specific AI content everywhere they work."

All these integrations are all powered by Jasper's API. End users can also use Jasper's browser extensions to call up Jasper across websites and tools they don't manage.