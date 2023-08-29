Xactly Launches AI Copilot

Xactly today unveiled Xactly AI Copilot, an generative artificial intelligence engine to help businesses manage and optimize their revenue processes.

Xactly AI Copilot augments Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform, further addressing challenges faced by sales, compensation administrators, finance, and revenue operations teams. Sales professionals benefit from simplified performance insights and analysis, as well as prompts that uncover hidden opportunities and risks. Compensation administrators see increased operational efficiencies through proactive AI-driven tools that identify potential problems and take action. Finance professionals gain immediate visibility into financial risks and can make strategic course corrections. And revenue operation leaders gain insights and industry trends to optimize pay-for-performance and design motivating compensation plans aligned with strategic objectives.

"We believe optimizing the revenue process requires an integrated approach across planning, compensation, and forecasting, fostering collaboration among sales, compensation, finance, and revenue operations," said Christopher Li, vice president of strategy at Xactly, in a statement. "Unlocking insights at the intersection of these domains presents transformative opportunities for businesses."

Xactly AI Copilot for compensation is entering the pilot phase soon, and it will expand to Xactly's other key revenue processes in the near future, including forecasting and planning, enabling sales reps to optimize sales execution and coaching and finance and operations leaders to model go-to-market strategies.