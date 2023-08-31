DoubleVerify Is Making Advertising Safer for All: The 2023 CRM Conversation Starters

DoubleVerify has become the leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, thanks in large part to recent partnerships with the pre-eminent social media platforms and streaming service providers in the past year or so.

The New York-based company, which was founded in 2008, has as its stated mission “to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer, and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.”

It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one that seems to be resonating. Already hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ DoubleVerify’s data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness and maximize return on their digital advertising investments. And it keeps adding new devotees.

Just this past July, it expanded its quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners to include YouTube Shorts, Masthead, and In-feed Video formats to help advertisers on those platforms ensure their video ads are viewable by human beings and safe from fraud and invalid traffic. It did the same in June for Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Reels and in March for Netflix.

Also in June, it partnered with TVision, a provider of second-by-second analysis of how viewers are watching TV, to enhance performance measurement across connected TV.

And in November, it launched DV Authentic Brand Suitability and DV Custom Contextual solutions on the LinkedIn Audience Network to help advertisers ensure their campaign impressions are delivered on inventory that aligns with their brand safety, suitability and contextual needs.

“Through our work with DoubleVerify, we’re continuing to empower our customers to scale their marketing across our network of publishers to reach and engage a professional audience,” said Abhishek Shrivastava, vice president of product at LinkedIn, in a statement at the time.

DoubleVerify also altered the ad measurement landscape with several key product launches this year, including its June release of DV Marketplace Suite, a toolkit that enables supply-side and demand-side platforms, marketplaces, ad exchanges, and retail media networks to implement network-wide brand safety, fraud, viewability, and contextual controls. A month earlier, it released programmatic pre-bid attention optimization segments to help marketers identify ad inventory characterized by high attention.

These two followed its March release of DV Campaign Automator for Google Campaign Manager 360 to streamline the entire campaign trafficking process, from campaign creation and settings adjustments to tag management, billing, and reporting. This product, the company says, could reduce campaign setup time by up to 85 percent within DV Pinnacle.

In February, DoubleVerify launched a solution to verify viewability on connected TV, enabling advertisers to measure delivery of the DV Authentic Ad, a metric that ensures consistent media quality across environments on CTV. To be counted as authentic, an ad must be fully viewed, by a real person, in a brand-safe and suitable environment, within the intended geography.

And in October, it launched the DV Attention Lab to help advertisers optimize campaign performance using in-depth attention data on ad engagement and exposure. It features a multidisciplinary team of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts leveraging DoubleVerify’s technology and data to provide advertisers insights and recommendations on campaign performance, powered by DV Authentic Attention, and industry benchmark reports, best practice guides, illustrative case studies, and more.

“As advertisers grapple with economic uncertainty, the need to understand and maximize advertising performance is more important than ever,” says Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Traditional [key performance indicators] such as viewability and clicks are not effective at identifying whether an ad is making an impact on the end viewer, and disruption from regulatory shifts to cookie deprecation is hindering how brands can use existing tools. With that in mind, we are confident that privacy-friendly attention metrics will become the industry’s new performance currency.”

And clearly, based on the industry traction that DoubleVerify is seeing, many others agree.