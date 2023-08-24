Gupshup Launches ACE LLM

Gupshup, a conversational engagement platform provider, today launched ACE LLM, a family of domain-specific large language models for functions such as marketing, commerce, support, HR & IT, and industries like banking, retail, utilities and more.

Built on foundation models such as Meta's Llama 2, OpenAI's GPT-3.5 Turbo, Mosaic MPT, Flan T-5, and others, ACE LLM has been adapted for specific industries and functions and is also equipped with enterprise-grade safety controls and guardrails.

ACE LLM empowers enterprises to transform conversational experiences across various stages of the customer lifecycle, from product discovery, lead generation, and commerce to troubleshooting and customer support.

Available in seven- to 70 billion-parameter sizes, ACE LLM generates text in more than 100 languages and can be used with the journeys built in Gupshup's Conversational Engagement Platform to enable goal-oriented business conversations.

ACE LLM includes built-in guardrails to eliminate irrelevant, out-of-context responses and also supports enterprise-level controls for accuracy, source data boundaries, tone, auditing, teach mode for non-generative responses, automated testing, and analytics.

"To harness the full power of foundation LLMs, enterprises need to fine-tune them for their domain requirements and add additional guardrails around security, compliance, and relevance, while also ensuring data residency and cost-efficiency. Gupshup is excited to launch the ACE LLM family of domain models, which are custom-built to fill this gap, thereby enabling enterprises to transform their customer experiences," said Beerud Sheth, CEO and co-founder of Gupshup, in a statement.

ACE LLM is available in the Gupshup public cloud and offers deployment options with support for geo-specific data residency or enterprise private cloud with high scalability.