Outreach Sales Execution Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Outreach's artificial intelligence-powered Outreach Sales Execution Platform is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store for applications and services for use on the Azure cloud architecture.

"We're proud to be the only AI-powered sales execution platform available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach, in a statement. "This enables enterprise sales leaders to harness the power of Outreach to maximize seller productivity and revenue and allows enterprise CFOs and CIOs to maximize the ROI of their Azure Cloud investments."

"We're pleased to welcome Outreach to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, in a statement.