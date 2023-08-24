Bloomreach Launches Clarity

Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider, today introduced Bloomreach Clarity, a conversational shopping product powered by generative artificial intelligence and large language models (LLMs),

Bloomreach Clarity engages shoppers to deliver personalized, human-like product expertise. Businesses connect these conversations directly to their product catalogs and can seamlessly integrate individual conversations across every channel, including website, chat, SMS, and more.

Bloomreach Clarity is built on a real-time customer data engine and trained on more than a decade of commerce data. It offers control and optimizations for businesses as they introduce this conversational experience to customers and includes the following:

Real-time targeting to prompt conversations based on customers' current journeys or specific segments;

Personalized conversations, even for unknown visitors, based on browsing behavior; and

The ability to refine conversations using brand guidelines and tone of voice.