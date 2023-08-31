The Best CRM Software, Solutions, and Innovators: The 2023 CRM Industry Awards

We’ve had an interesting decade so far, to say the least—but amid the pain and disruption of recent years, the CRM industry has proved resilient. And while we could all do with a bit more boredom, that resilience is likely to be tested further as the era of artificial intelligence unfolds. When generative AI hit the mainstream late last year, there were renewed predictions of machine-driven doomsday but also real practical questions for the CRM world: How would these large language models shape the industry and affect how sellers, marketers, and contact center agents carried out their day-to-day work?

It’s against this backdrop that we present CRM magazine’s 22nd annual awards package, in its fourth year as the Industry Awards for sales, marketing, and customer service. Our expert analysts detail the challenges and innovation brought by AI and related technologies and identify the CRM vendors and products worthy of recognition and your consideration. In addition, we picked five companies as our Conversation Starters, innovators that have been especially active and kept the industry abuzz in the past 12 months. Start your CRM implementation here.

The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2023 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Five Top Innovating CRM Companies for 2023: The CRM Conversation Starters