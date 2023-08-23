Twilio Introduces CustomerAI at Its Signal Event

Twilio today at its SIGNAL 2023 user conference in San Francisco introduced CustomerAI solutions, predictive and generative AI tools, and customer data platform innovations.

"The tectonic shift in technology that we've seen this past year rivals the scale and magnitude of the invention of the Internet. AI has truly captured the hearts and minds of builders across the globe," said Jeff Lawson, CEO of Twilio, during the event. "I believe the real value unlock for AI will be pairing large language models with first-party data sets, which is where Twilio is most differentiated. With CustomerAI, artificial intelligence becomes customer-aware, empowering businesses to drive data-driven personal interactions at every touchpoint."

CustomerAI, according to Kathryn Murphy, senior vice president of product at Twilio, will "make AI more accessible, powering dynamic customer engagement that adapts to every individual customer. Getting smarter and more tailored all the time, every interaction creates new data and signals, and every new signal then cycles back around to inform the next AI-powered communication. This flywheel creates precise one-to-one personalization that ensures each unique customer is taken care of, in turn accelerating competitive advantage and business results for brands by boosting customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty."

Twilio's SIGNAL 2023 announcements include the following:

CustomerAI Predictions to help marketers create hyper-targeted audiences, trigger customer journeys, and personalize multichannel experiences based on customer lifetime value (LTV), likelihood to purchase or churn, or any other event tracked in Twilio's Segment customer data platform

CustomerAI Voice Intelligence, using a transcription and language operator tool that deploys conversational speech recognition to intelligently extract insights. Using natural language understanding (NLU), it reports on trends like common feedback, competitive insights, and compliance risks. Twilio Flex and Voice customers can also manage regulatory requirements with automated personal information (PII) redaction.

Virtual Agent with Google Dialogflow CX native Voice integration.

CustomerAI Generative Email in Twilio Engage, enabling marketers to enter simple text prompts that turn ideas to HTML in seconds.

CustomerAI Generative Journeys, enabling marketers to describe campaign type (promotional, win-back, etc.), audience definition, and which channels they want to use, and Twilio Engage will then automatically build the journey using generative AI.

CustomerAI Agent Assist in Twilio Flex, which will generate recommendations to contact center agents with tailored next-best actions for interacting with specific customers as well as AI-generated rapid summarizations for call wrap-up.

Twilio Flex Unify, which will natively surface Segment's rich customer profile data to agents in real time.

Twilio Segment B2B Edition with Linked Profiles, which will allow businesses to build a graph of relationships linking customer events, experiences, and profiles with additional data sets to train AI models, build advanced segmentation, and power personalized recommendations and activations across channels.

Zero Copy Architecture to help businesses ensure their data infrastructures are AI-ready. Built with Databricks and Snowflake, the new capabilities will allow companies to push down query processing to the data warehouse or data platform directly. Zero Copy also offers a pathway for data ingestion and access. For AI models built in the data warehouse, Zero Copy Data Sharing will enable activation in downstream applications. Lastly, Twilio Engage and Twilio Flex customers will be able to onboard customer data into these applications.