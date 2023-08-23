Mindtickle Launches Copilot
Mindtickle today launched Mindtickle Copilot with generative artificial intelligence to help revenue organizations analyze team performance and create practice and reinforcement mechanisms for training.
Copilot helps managers surface deal risks and deliver targeted coaching to reps while helping sellers prep and follow up after prospect conversations with call reviews and insights. It also helps revenue enablement teams upskill their go-to-market resources by creating training and can create assessments or quizzes based on company learning content.
"We have only scratched the surface of what is possible with this exciting new technology," Krishna Depura, CEO of Mindtickle, in a statement. "We are taking a human-centric, privacy-oriented approach to applying it. The goal is to help teams be more efficient with their time so they can focus on their high-value tasks with critical insights on a path to execution, while Copilot takes on more of the busy work, like analyzing program performance and simplifying call reviews."
"Mindtickle delivers AI responsibly through the use of ethical data practices and privacy to make it safe and secure for our customers," said Deepak Diwakar, chief operating officer of Mindtickle, in a statement. "From the outset, we developed Mindtickle's Responsible AI Principles, which guided the ideation, development, and testing of Copilot's capabilities to prevent bias and discrimination while providing a safe, transparent, and reliable experience. This new approach has become a pillar of how we will introduce new AI features in the Mindtickle platform moving forward to ensure our AI offerings are ethical and serve the best interests of our customers."