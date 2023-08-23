Mindtickle Launches Copilot

Mindtickle today launched Mindtickle Copilot with generative artificial intelligence to help revenue organizations analyze team performance and create practice and reinforcement mechanisms for training.

Copilot helps managers surface deal risks and deliver targeted coaching to reps while helping sellers prep and follow up after prospect conversations with call reviews and insights. It also helps revenue enablement teams upskill their go-to-market resources by creating training and can create assessments or quizzes based on company learning content.