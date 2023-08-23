CommentSold Acquires Popshoplive

CommentSold, a provider of live selling technology, has acquired mobile live streaming marketplace Popshoplive and launched Popshoplive, powered by CS, and dropshipping capabilities. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

CommentSold's e-commerce features will now become accessible to established creators, newly-minted influencers, solopreneurs looking for extra income, and companies seeking to forge deeper relationships with customers. By signing up for Popshoplive, sellers will gain access to the following:

A place for creators to jump in and monetize their followings instantly.

Dropshipping and fulfillment, with the ability to source items from a huge catalog of trending products. The CommentSold platform automatically manages inventory levels, listing details, and orders from the seller's storefront.

Own your audience, since every follower and shopper is accessible to sellers all the time through direct notifications.

Website features, including storefronts and a fully customizable, template-driven website builder.