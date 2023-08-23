CommentSold Acquires Popshoplive
CommentSold, a provider of live selling technology, has acquired mobile live streaming marketplace Popshoplive and launched Popshoplive, powered by CS, and dropshipping capabilities. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
CommentSold's e-commerce features will now become accessible to established creators, newly-minted influencers, solopreneurs looking for extra income, and companies seeking to forge deeper relationships with customers. By signing up for Popshoplive, sellers will gain access to the following:
- A place for creators to jump in and monetize their followings instantly.
- Dropshipping and fulfillment, with the ability to source items from a huge catalog of trending products. The CommentSold platform automatically manages inventory levels, listing details, and orders from the seller's storefront.
- Own your audience, since every follower and shopper is accessible to sellers all the time through direct notifications.
- Website features, including storefronts and a fully customizable, template-driven website builder.
"I am fervently dedicated to providing a seamless and transparent monetization platform for creators. With the revamped version of Popshoplive, powered by CS, creators will have the opportunity to sell products directly to their followers in place of referring them to brands, via their own uniquely branded storefront. This enables them to track every transaction and own their customer base," said Gautam Goswami, CEO of CommentSold, in a statement. "CS has stood out in the live-commerce sector in the U.S. since 2018, driving massive success for thousands of small businesses, and now our collaboration with Popshoplive allows us to introduce a platform where creators can become businesses and eventually brands in their own right."
"We're thrilled to work with CommentSold, which has made such a remarkable impact in reaching underserved sellers and creators across the U.S. We believe the future of live selling belongs to everyone, so we've joined forces to launch an easy-to-use platform that's accessible to anyone who wants to elevate their brand," said Dan Dan Li, founder of Popshoplive, in a statement. "Together, we look forward to providing innovative and disruptive tools and resources for sellers looking to grow with a trusted platform like CommentSold."
