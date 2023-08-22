Emplifi Unveils Unified Analytics

Emplifi, a customer engagement platform provider, today launched Unified Analytics, an integrated solution that aggregates, analyzes, and presents customer data in a digestible format.

As a component of Emplifi's Customer Engagement platform, Unified Analytics provides business insights by bringing together social media data, customer service and care case management data, voice-of-the-customer (VoC) insights, and influencer marketing analytics. The data resides in one central repository complete with visualization tools and advanced reporting.

"Unified Analytics is more than just another analytics tool; it's the engine for analyzing and presenting data from diverse customer touch points in one unified view," said Emplifi's chief marketing officer, Zarnaz Arlia, in a statement. "Marketing, commerce and care professionals, department heads, and executives can escape the data maze, leveraging one platform for analytics and reporting across multiple data sources. Unified Analytics gives teams access to real-time, actionable insights that help them improve operational efficiency, identify issues, and track progress at the touch of a button."

"Emplifi's Unified Analytics is a game-changer. It enables a holistic understanding of customer needs and preferences and accelerates decision-making on business-critical strategies that greatly improve the customer journey," said IDC Research Director Heather Hershey in a statement. "It's a significant step toward a more unified, efficient, and insightful future."