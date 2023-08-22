Companies Expect a Sharp Rise in Digital Channels for Customer Service Interactions

The majority of contact leaders believe that within the next year, their customers will not only actively choose digital channels for most interactions, but that customers will believe digital channels will be superior to phone calls for all but the most complex, high-stakes conversations, CCW Digital reported.

Unfortunately, this stat is far too optimistic based on current consumer sentiment, according to the report. In fact, a previous market study from CCW Digital found that only 4 percent of consumers experienced an improvement in customer service during the past year. With such negative consumer sentiment, companies have little reason to celebrate the service they are offering, it said, noting that this stat also leaves great opportunity for improvement.

Some other findings from the report include the following: