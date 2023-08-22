1WorldSync Acquires PowerReviews

1WorldSync, a provider of product content orchestration technology, has acquired PowerReviews, providers of a platform for user-generated ratings, reviews, and other content. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PowerReviews helps more than 1,000 companies collect and syndicate user-generated content (UGC) and feedback, including ratings and reviews, Q&As, videos, and social-media content, and actionable insights.

1WorldSync's product content orchestration technology helps companies manage and standardize behind-the-scenes and consumer-facing content, including product descriptions and data.