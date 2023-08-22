1WorldSync Acquires PowerReviews
1WorldSync, a provider of product content orchestration technology, has acquired PowerReviews, providers of a platform for user-generated ratings, reviews, and other content. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
PowerReviews helps more than 1,000 companies collect and syndicate user-generated content (UGC) and feedback, including ratings and reviews, Q&As, videos, and social-media content, and actionable insights.
1WorldSync's product content orchestration technology helps companies manage and standardize behind-the-scenes and consumer-facing content, including product descriptions and data.
"Adding PowerReviews to our suite of technology and solutions makes 1WorldSync the only provider that can help brands and retailers orchestrate all areas of the content you see on an online product detail page," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync, in a statement. "User-generated content, whether ratings and reviews, Q&A, images, or videos, are critical to the e-commerce shopping and buying experience. Our ability to now offer these capabilities to our more than 17,000 customers is a key addition to our capability set."
"Brands and retailers must constantly ask themselves if they are providing consumers the most impactful content to guide their purchasing decisions," said Randy Mercer, chief product officer of 1WorldSync, in a statement. "The addition of PowerReviews to our integrated suite of capabilities is yet another way we help our customers drive higher conversions and lower returns."