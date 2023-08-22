Snappy Kraken Launches Email Builder

Snappy Kraken, a provider of marketing software for financial advisors, today launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered email builder.

This drag-and-drop email builder, enriched with AI capabilities, offers the following features:

"Many advisors have found themselves caught up in what we call blinking cursor syndrome, a situation where they have a great idea they want to communicate to their clients or prospects but are stuck staring at an empty screen, feeling the pressure, trying to figure out the best way to convey it," said Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Our response, powered by AI, tackles this issue head on. It streamlines the content creation process for advisors, freeing up their time while increasing their ability to establish and strengthen meaningful connections with clients and prospects in a straightforward not overwhelming manner."

"Our AI-powered email builder functions like a highly energized professional writer, marketer, and designer, minus the accompanying overhead," said Angel Gonzalez, Snappy Kraken's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "This is especially noteworthy as our data indicates that emails constitute the most reliable and significant source of traffic for advisors. With our new email builder, advisors can go from idea to finished email in mere minutes."