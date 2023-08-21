CallTrackingMetrics Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Security Certification

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, has completed a Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type 2 audit for security and data protection.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification requires an extensive audit of internal controls over an extended period.

"CallTrackingMetrics' successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a testament to our continued focus on safeguarding the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data, both for our organization and our valued customers," said Bob Graw, director of IT at CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, we recognize the importance of making every effort and taking every precaution when it comes to security measures. With our ongoing commitment to data protection, we hope to remain at the forefront of setting the industry standard."