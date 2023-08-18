Contentful Partners with BigCommerce and WPP

Contentful is partnering with BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, to help retailers build personalized shopping experiences, and with WPP, an advertising agency group, to deliver composable content solutions.

The partnership with BigCommerce seeks to enable organizations to integrate Contentful with their BigCommerce platform to ease adoption of composable commerce and deliver omnichannel buying experiences tailored to customer needs and preferences.

The Contentful Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse in any digital experience. Now, BigCommerce customers can orchestrate content and messaging across brands, regions, and channels to create seamless shopping experiences at scale.

"Brands want to deliver unmatched personalization and customer experience across every customer touchpoint, and our partnership with BigCommerce makes it easier for digital teams to deliver on that goal," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "With content as an integral part of a brand's storefront, businesses can deliver truly engaging experiences at scale." "Our partnership with Contentful further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Contentful shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

Through the partnership with WPP, Contentful and WPP will provide targeted investment into joint product development and innovation to deliver composable content solutions for inclusive and accessible brand experiences.

As a partner, Contentful will help WPP enhance its offerings, such as Brand Guardian, an AI-powered accessibility tool from WPP's Wunderman Thompson, that natively extends and integrates with Contentful.