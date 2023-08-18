CommentSold Partners with TikTok
CommentSold, a provider of fashion live selling technology, will be partnering with TikTok Shop to power a live selling integration in the United States.
Through this integration, merchants using CommentSold can host live shopping events on TikTok from the CommentSold platform with complete live-show production, commerce, and communication management integrated with TikTok Shop.
"We're absolutely delighted to partner with TikTok and bring a brand new channel to our community of live sellers, retailers, and brands. This is already helping our customers acquire new shoppers, increase engagement and customer loyalty, and drive repeat purchases and revenue growth," said Gautam Goswami, CEO of CommentSold, in a statement. "TikTok is a key player in the U.S. live selling landscape, and we look forward to partnering with them as adoption grows."