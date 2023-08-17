Acquia Adds Search, Share, and Analytics Capabilities
Acquia has enhanced its digital asset management (DAM) platform, Acquia DAM (formerly Widen), with new capabilities for search, sharing, and analytics to help teams maximize their content investments across brands, regions, campaigns, and personas.
The new updates to Acquia DAM include the following:
- A redesigned search experience that presents teams with more relevant results and filtering capabilities.
- Redesigned cards on the search page that display file naming conventions.
- More options for sharing results for common searches, including search terms, sort, pagination, and filters applied.
- Keyword and tag improvements. Entry of keywords now uses a familiar tag UI, with clickable tags on each asset, directing users to a search results page with all assets sharing the same tag. Admins retain editing control over these tags.
- Increased analytical insights for faster access to asset usage and performance insights via an improved back-end data pipeline. New asset insight charts provide more options to filter and group asset data. Asset insights now has API endpoints to connect with other marketing data in a data warehouse or business intelligence tool.
"Marketing and creative teams turn to DAM systems to rein in content chaos and gain insight into how their content performs, particularly across global brand portfolios," said Jennifer Griffin Smith, chief marketing officer at Acquia, in a statement. "The new Acquia DAM updates empower teams to create, find, and share assets faster, giving them better control over revenue-generating digital marketing campaigns and the ability to ensure better brand consistency."
Related Articles
Acquia Integrates Digital Asset Management (DAM) with Drupal
04 Aug 2022
Content authors can leverage Acquia DAM embed codes and manage versioning through the Media Library in Drupal.
Acquia Adds Channel Portals to Acquia DAM
15 Sep 2022
Acquia Channel Portals help companies create, manage, and distribute product-related content for sales and marketing.
Acquia Adds AI Assistant to Its Digital Asset Management Solution
25 May 2023
Acquia's new AI Assistant helps marketers using Acquia DAM to generate content and leverage it across their technology stacks.