Acquia Adds Search, Share, and Analytics Capabilities

Acquia has enhanced its digital asset management (DAM) platform, Acquia DAM (formerly Widen), with new capabilities for search, sharing, and analytics to help teams maximize their content investments across brands, regions, campaigns, and personas.

The new updates to Acquia DAM include the following:

A redesigned search experience that presents teams with more relevant results and filtering capabilities.

Redesigned cards on the search page that display file naming conventions.

More options for sharing results for common searches, including search terms, sort, pagination, and filters applied.

Keyword and tag improvements. Entry of keywords now uses a familiar tag UI, with clickable tags on each asset, directing users to a search results page with all assets sharing the same tag. Admins retain editing control over these tags.

Increased analytical insights for faster access to asset usage and performance insights via an improved back-end data pipeline. New asset insight charts provide more options to filter and group asset data. Asset insights now has API endpoints to connect with other marketing data in a data warehouse or business intelligence tool.