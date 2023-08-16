Persado Launches Essential Motivation

Persado today launched Essential Motivation, a generative artificial intelligence language hub for digital marketers to create emotionally engaging messages.

With Essential Motivation, Persado leverages its large language models (LLMs), which are constantly trained on marketing messages, and their subsequent performance, enabling digital marketers to generate and improve in real time with words and phrases proven to motivate consumers to convert. The Persado Motivation AI platform is trained on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data from 150 million U.S. consumers that measure and refine language, emotional response, and engagement.

Persado Essential Motivation includes the following:

Real-time content generation from scratch or to improve existing messages for subject lines, full emails, web landing pages and banners, SMS, mobile push notifications, and paid media, such as Google, social, or display ads.

Content insights across marketing campaigns, including predictive performance scores based on a message's ability to drive customer action and language and emotion attributes from the Persado knowledge base.

The ability to refine content for brand voice and campaign goals.

The ability to push content to marketing platforms.

Essential Motivation is an extension of Persado's AI platform, which powers the following generative AI solutions for marketing:

Elite Motivation, which leverages Motivation AI for machine learning experiments that drive performance and reveal deep language insights across email, web, SMS, and social.

Dynamic Motivation, which generates and dynamically personalizes relevant marketing language that meets the moment in real time, based on consumer behavior—driving marketing performance across the digital journey, including landing pages, website banners and buttons, and email.