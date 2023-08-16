Persado Launches Essential Motivation
Persado today launched Essential Motivation, a generative artificial intelligence language hub for digital marketers to create emotionally engaging messages.
With Essential Motivation, Persado leverages its large language models (LLMs), which are constantly trained on marketing messages, and their subsequent performance, enabling digital marketers to generate and improve in real time with words and phrases proven to motivate consumers to convert. The Persado Motivation AI platform is trained on a specialized dataset of real interaction and transaction data from 150 million U.S. consumers that measure and refine language, emotional response, and engagement.
Persado Essential Motivation includes the following:
- Real-time content generation from scratch or to improve existing messages for subject lines, full emails, web landing pages and banners, SMS, mobile push notifications, and paid media, such as Google, social, or display ads.
- Content insights across marketing campaigns, including predictive performance scores based on a message's ability to drive customer action and language and emotion attributes from the Persado knowledge base.
- The ability to refine content for brand voice and campaign goals.
- The ability to push content to marketing platforms.
Essential Motivation is an extension of Persado's AI platform, which powers the following generative AI solutions for marketing:
- Elite Motivation, which leverages Motivation AI for machine learning experiments that drive performance and reveal deep language insights across email, web, SMS, and social.
- Dynamic Motivation, which generates and dynamically personalizes relevant marketing language that meets the moment in real time, based on consumer behavior—driving marketing performance across the digital journey, including landing pages, website banners and buttons, and email.
"Myriad content distribution plug-ins, such as CMS GenAI, DAM GenAI, and DCO GenAI, with no connection to each other, put brands at risk of exhibiting multiple AI personality disorder," said Vipul Vyas, senior vice president of go-to-market strategy at Persado, in a statement. "Essential Motivation enables control of language across channels and plug-ins. It unifies a brand's values and voice to meet the moment and connect with each customer on stronger relational and transactional levels. In addition to the Fortune 500 companies already benefiting from Persado, midsize e-commerce organizations can now turboboost their marketing impact, from customer acquisition to conversion to brand loyalty."