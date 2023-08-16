Apica Acquires Data Fabric Provider LOGIQ.AI

Apica, a provider of data monitoring and observability, will acquire observability data fabric start-up LOGIQ.AI. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though much of the money came from a $10 million funding round that Apica just completed.

With the acquisition of LOGIQ.AI, Apica will deliver active observability, automated root cause analysis, and advanced data management.

"We are determined to address the need for low-cost infinite storage and observability to support businesses with relevant, actionable data," said Mathias Thomsen, CEO of Apica, in a statement. "With the acquisition of LOGIQ.AI and the additional funding, we will deliver active observability' that combines observability and synthetic monitoring into a proactive platform to plug data gaps and put business data in context." "Joining Apica with LOGIQ's data fabric platform creates an innovative and intelligent approach to data management," said Ranjan Parthasarathy, CEO of LOGIQ, in a statement. "Together, we are empowering businesses to thrive where data-driven insights meet flawless performance, shaping the future of our customers' digital success."

The Apica Ascent platform with LOGIQ.AI gives users complete data pipeline control, a unified view of all information, and infinite storaget. The platform acts as anindexing tool that aggregates data, such as logs, traces, network packets, etc., from multiple sources and improves data quality by trimming off excess data and performing enrichments. The data can be shifted from the platform to Apica's or another data lake.