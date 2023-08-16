InMobi Acquires Quantcast Choice
InMobi, a provider of content monetization and marketing technologies, has acquired Quantcast Choice, a consent management platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
InMobi plans to integrate Quantcast's CMP within its publisher SDK offering, delivering improved data governance, consent management, and heightened privacy control.
"InMobi has always been at the forefront of building solutions that help brands and publishers alike navigate the complex global privacy landscape. This acquisition allows us to bring the power of a proven world-class CMP into the in-app ecosystem, where the challenges remain enormous and unresolved," said Kunal Nagpal, chief business officer of InMobi Advertising, in a statement. "Quantcast Choice is a gold standard for thousands of Web publishers; we are excited to build and extend its benefits to the 40,000 mobile apps that currently work with InMobi."
"Quantcast Choice was born of our commitment to protecting consumer privacy, and we're proud of helping so many businesses meet the needs of an evolving regulatory landscape," said Peter Day, chief technology officer of Quantcast, in a statement. "InMobi understands the needs of publishers, and we're delighted that this market-leading CMP will continue to be available as a free solution. We remain committed to our customers and have formed a close partnership with InMobi to ensure a seamless transition."