Qualtrics Launches Automated Summaries for Video Feedback, In-Depth Interviews, and Focus Groups

Qualtrics today launched Qualtrics Automated Summaries for Video Feedback, along with In-Depth Interviews and Focus Groups, a series of purpose-built video feedback solutions that use generative artificial intelligence, real-time analytics, and predictive insights to help organizations conduct research, grow market share, and respond to customer needs.

Insights from these video feedback solutions are automatically added to unique profiles in Qualtrics Experience iD (XiD), providing organizations a complete picture of how individuals and segments of customers and prospects engage with their products and services.

Qualtrics Qualitative Research is a suite of tools purpose-built to bring together qualitative research with digital channels. Qualtrics Video Feedback can capture six times more content than traditional open-end text responses, while also providing a richer understanding of feedback by allowing researchers to see users' facial expressions and hear their tone of voice.

With new Automated Summaries powered by Qualtrics XM/os2, researchers can now instantly analyze hours of video submissions and generate key themes, top quotes, and insights. These unbiased summaries incorporate verbatim quotes that relate to each theme,

With Qualtrics In-Depth Interviews and Focus Groups, researchers can upload and transcribe multiple long-form videos of individuals or focus groups, and Qualtrics AI will surface the most important keywords, topics, and sentiment in seconds. In-Depth Interviews and Focus Groups include multi-speaker identification that can differentiate individual speakers in the transcripts, allowing researchers to summarize feedback from multiple individuals. Researchers can consolidate, share, and collaborate using insights from these long-form videos alongside other qualitative and quantitative research and data within the Qualtrics platform to uncover market trends, track changing behaviors, and identify and use research insights .