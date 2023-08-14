Alida Deepens Relationship with Discuss

Customer experience solutions provider Alida and Discuss, providers of a platform for turning experiences into insights, have deepened their partnership to expand on Alida's qualitative research solutions for its customers.

In the renewed partnership, Alida will tap into Discuss moderator capabilities, further expanding Alida's managed service offering tied to its Video Discussions product. Now, Alida customers have even more options for a fully managed video feedback solution.