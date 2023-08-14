Alida Deepens Relationship with Discuss
Customer experience solutions provider Alida and Discuss, providers of a platform for turning experiences into insights, have deepened their partnership to expand on Alida's qualitative research solutions for its customers.
In the renewed partnership, Alida will tap into Discuss moderator capabilities, further expanding Alida's managed service offering tied to its Video Discussions product. Now, Alida customers have even more options for a fully managed video feedback solution.
"Businesses are consolidating, and the pressure to do more with less has never been higher. By deepening our relationship with Discuss and integrating their advanced moderator capabilities to our extensive qualitative offerings, brands have the power to scale faster, gather richer insights, all while saving time and money,"said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida, in a statement. "This latest enhancement to our Video Discussions product serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, empowering businesses to excel in an ever-evolving market."
"Now is the time when customers want to be heard, and companies can't afford to lose their trust," said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss, in a statement. "With smart qualitative research tools, organizations can gather richer data and forge genuine relationships with customers. This approach is what ultimately gives way to exceptional customer experiences and drives impactful business decisions."
Related Articles
Discuss.io Launches Augmented Insights Suite
15 Jul 2021
Discuss.io's Augmented Insights Suite includes AI tools to help organizations move from interviews to insights.