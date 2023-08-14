Clari to Acquire Groove
Clari is acquiring Groove for an undisclosed amount and plans to integrate Groove's sales engagement capabilities with its own Revenue Platform, giving companies visibility, predictability, and control across the end-to-end revenue process.
Clari's expanded capabilities will provide revenue teams with predictions, insights, and playbooks. With the integration of Groove, Clari's Revenue Platform will be able to execute all internal and external revenue workflows, including sales engagement, conversational intelligence, deal management, revenue forecasting, mutual action plans, and data capture and ingestion.
"Most CEOs have a tough time answering the most important question in business: ‘Will we meet, beat, or miss on revenue?" said Clari CEO Andy Byrne in a statement. "By bringing together Clari and Groove, revenue leaders can implement their revenue collaboration and governance strategy across all internal and external workflows, giving them full visibility and control over the company's most important business process: revenue."
"I'm incredibly excited about the power of combining Clari's Revenue Platform with Groove's best-in-class pipeline creation and conversion capabilities," said Chris Rothstein, co-founder of Groove, in a statement. "Together, we will create more pipeline and enable sellers to act on opportunities with incredible speed and effectiveness. Revenue teams are looking to win more, faster, and Groove and Clari are bringing the rocket fuel."
