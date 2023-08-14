Clari to Acquire Groove

Clari is acquiring Groove for an undisclosed amount and plans to integrate Groove's sales engagement capabilities with its own Revenue Platform, giving companies visibility, predictability, and control across the end-to-end revenue process.

Clari's expanded capabilities will provide revenue teams with predictions, insights, and playbooks. With the integration of Groove, Clari's Revenue Platform will be able to execute all internal and external revenue workflows, including sales engagement, conversational intelligence, deal management, revenue forecasting, mutual action plans, and data capture and ingestion.