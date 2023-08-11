Sprout Social Acquires Tagger Media

Sprout Social, a provider of social media management software, has acquired Tagger Media, an influencer marketing and social intelligence platform provider, for $140 million.

"As influencer marketing has changed the way brands build awareness and connection, our customers are increasingly demanding to break the workflow silos between core social media strategies," said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "By bringing Tagger's influencer marketing software into Sprout's suite of solutions, we have the opportunity to deliver the next generation of social insights to our customers to fuel business strategy and measure the full ROI of holistic social investments. Tagger and Sprout have a shared mission for building powerful and intuitive software, and we're excited to bring our industry-leading products and teams together."

"We are excited to broaden our market footprint into influencer marketing with the addition of an exceptional product and an exceptional team," said Joe Del Preto, chief financial officer of Sprout Social, in a statement. "We see a strong opportunity to further accelerate Tagger's growth and drive high adoption of influencer marketing software in our customer base. As we align our product roadmaps and platform strategy, Tagger represents a new and differentiated growth opportunity to complement the beginning of our next great growth chapter toward our target of $1 billion in subscription revenue."