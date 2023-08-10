WPP Partners with Optimizely
WPP has partnered with Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, to help its enterprise clients unlock digital innovation and potential.
WPP clients will now have full access to Optimizely's suite of digital experience tools, including content marketing, content management, commerce, and experimentation.
The partnership also offers clients seamless integration with Optimizely Web Experimentation and Google Analytics 4.
"Powerful creativity and effective media strategy can be wasted if brands do not also prioritize conversion. Optimizely's platform provides data that allows brands to maximize the chance of driving customers through the ideal journey across channels, and we're excited to develop a joint offering to take to our shared clients," Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer of WPP, said in a statement.
"The world's leading companies must have world-leading digital experiences, which can only be achieved through a test-and-learn approach. Together, WPP and Optimizely will ensure customers get the most out of their experimentation programs so they can turn insights into increased conversions. We are thrilled to kick off this partnership," Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, said in a statement.