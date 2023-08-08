Vibes Updates Its Nexus Engine with AI
Vibes, a mobile engagement platform provider, has updated its Nexus engine with artificial intelligence-powered automation and optimization that guides marketers toward their best outcomes, helping them bring together SMS, MMS, and mobile wallet in their messaging platforms with comprehensive analytics and automated, pop-up nex-best action recommendations.
The enhanced Vibes platform and its new control center provides a comprehensive, real-time mobile marketing program, all in one centerpoint. The AI-powered intelligence that underlies it brings 20 years of Vibes-powered messaging history and data insights together to supercharge mobile campaigns, allowing companies to understand their best SMS send times and days; copy recommendations to drive higher clicks and engagement; which acquisition campaigns are driving the most subscriptions, and more.
"With over 20 years of experience in mobile messaging, Vibes has helped to define, pioneer, and evolve how SMS, MMS, and mobile wallet marketing works seamlessly across North America's brands and carriers, and we have an incredible history of learnings to pull from," said Vibes CEO Jack Philbin in a statement. "This, combined with an unparalleled strategic focus on helping our customers achieve success, is why Vibes customers see 25 percent lower churn of their SMS subscriber base than those who use competitors' SMS platforms."