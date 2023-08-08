Vibes Updates Its Nexus Engine with AI

Vibes, a mobile engagement platform provider, has updated its Nexus engine with artificial intelligence-powered automation and optimization that guides marketers toward their best outcomes, helping them bring together SMS, MMS, and mobile wallet in their messaging platforms with comprehensive analytics and automated, pop-up nex-best action recommendations.

The enhanced Vibes platform and its new control center provides a comprehensive, real-time mobile marketing program, all in one centerpoint. The AI-powered intelligence that underlies it brings 20 years of Vibes-powered messaging history and data insights together to supercharge mobile campaigns, allowing companies to understand their best SMS send times and days; copy recommendations to drive higher clicks and engagement; which acquisition campaigns are driving the most subscriptions, and more.