Twilio Integrates with OpenAI

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, will enable companies to create personalized, customer-aware experiences powered by OpenAI through an integration that brings OpenAI's GPT-4 model to Twilio Engage, its multichannel marketing solution built atop the Segment Customer Data Platform.

The combination of Twilio Segment and OpenAI's large language models will help businesses understand their customers across every interaction.

"As AI drives down the cost of intelligence, it is increasingly possible for companies to deliver a deeply personalized experience for every customer," said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer of OpenAI, in a statement. "We know how much people want this, and we're happy to be working with Twilio to bring it to the world. Twilio Segment's Customer Data Platform will enable today's and tomorrow's large language models to unlock deep personalization at scale for every business."

This announcement is a part of Twilio CustomerAI, a technology layer that couples the predictive and generative artificial intelligence with customer data flowing through Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform, which enables companies to unlock their data, build an understanding of their customers with Twilio Segment, and then activate that understanding across their contact center with Twilio Flex, their marketing campaigns with Twilio Engage, and their products.