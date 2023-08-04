Fast Simon Launches Vector Search for E-Commerce

Fast Simon, a provider of shopping optimization solutions, today released Vector Search with advanced artificial intelligence for e-commerce to help e-commerce sites match buyer intent, personalize the shopping experience, answer questions, and make product recommendations.

Rather than matching keywords, Vector Search uses natural language processing and neural networks to analyze queries. Vector embedding maps the words from the search to corresponding vectors to detect synonyms, intent, and ranking, and it clusters concepts to deliver more complete results. Fast Simon's advanced AI model learns from queries and shopper behavior, so results improve over time.