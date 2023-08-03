Contentful Composable Content Platform Is Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP Store

Contentful's Composable Content Platform for SAP Commerce Cloud is now an SAP Endorsed App available for online purchase on the SAP Store.

"We are thrilled to bring the power of a modern, composable content platform to businesses that use SAP Commerce Cloud through our SAP Endorsed App," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "This is a natural next step in Contentful's partnership with SAP, and we look forward to empowering customers to create lightning-fast commerce experiences on any channel to help increase sales and maximize their investment in SAP Commerce Cloud."

SAP Endorsed Apps are certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results.