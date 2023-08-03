Qualtrics Releases Digital Experience Analytics

Qualtrics today released Digital Experience Analytics (DXA), which enables organizations to create visual replays of consumer behavior during web experiences, capturing key frustration signals like error clicks, rage clicks, and mouse thrashes.

DXA uses artificial intelligence to identify the most relevant session replays. Built-in privacy controls help organizations stay compliant with data privacy regulations.

Companies can combine the digital behavior data from DXA with other data sources, like profiles in Qualtrics Experience iD, sentiment data from surveys, or operational data like purchase history, and visualize customer experience trends in a single dashboard.

DXA allows digital frontline teams to break down issues by customer segment, learn whether issues are isolated to a specific browser, device type, or product path, and even match survey feedback to individual session recordings.

Qualtrics Experience iD enables companies to personalize experiences at scale with granular insights about individuals and aggregated views by segments, such as teams, geographies, and verticals, to identify emerging trends and new market opportunities. Digital Experience Analytics will enrich Experience iD with new digital behavior data, allowing organizations to see behavioral, experiential, and operational data in a single view to learn how online user behavior and customer sentiment impact the bottom line.