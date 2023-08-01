AudienceX Adds AI to AXi Platform

AUDIENCEX has expanded its AXi platform with artificial intelligence-powered predictive analytics for return on advertising spend and partnered with technology and data platform providers to leverage privacy-safe data sources and technologies for more precise targeting, real-time optimization, and actionable insights into their target audiences.

AUDIENCEX's AXi offers a suite of AI-enabled data science solutions, including both log-level data and historical data access, custom bidding algorithms, and predictive audience modeling fueled by first-party data analysis and opted-in, fully consented third-party data sets.