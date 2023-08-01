AudienceX Adds AI to AXi Platform
AUDIENCEX has expanded its AXi platform with artificial intelligence-powered predictive analytics for return on advertising spend and partnered with technology and data platform providers to leverage privacy-safe data sources and technologies for more precise targeting, real-time optimization, and actionable insights into their target audiences.
AUDIENCEX's AXi offers a suite of AI-enabled data science solutions, including both log-level data and historical data access, custom bidding algorithms, and predictive audience modeling fueled by first-party data analysis and opted-in, fully consented third-party data sets.
"At AUDIENCEX, we believe in the power of collaboration and strategic alliances. Our partnerships with industry-leading technology providers will elevate the capabilities of AXi, delivering exceptional results for our clients," said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and co-founder of AUDIENCEX, in a statement. "We are actively working towards further innovating additional technology solutions and expanding our ecosystem of partners to ensure that our clients have democratized access to true best-in-class solutions."
"We are thrilled to expand access to AXi, our pioneering AI solution, to the midmarket. By combining the power of AI with our extensive knowledge in programmatic advertising, we are empowering emerging brands and agencies to take their campaigns to new heights from a performance standpoint," said Garrett MacDonald, chief customer officer of AUDIENCEX, in a statement. "The possibilities are endless, and we are excited to be at the leading edge of this ongoing AI-revolution."