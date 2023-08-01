Impartner Launches Partner Referral
Impartner, a provider of ecosystem and partner management technologies, today launched Partner Referral, an influencer marketing tool with Referral Links generation for personalizing referrals from disparate sources. .
"As companies strive to engage consumers at every touchpoint along the purchase journey and from every angle, we anticipate an immeasurable potential for this solution, especially as we move toward a cookieless future," said Dave Taylor, chief marketing officer of Impartner, in a statement "We are eager to see how businesses leverage our technology to drive growth and achieve remarkable results in the dynamic ecosystem of influencer marketing."
Partner Referral includes the following:
- Personalized Links: Each influencing partner gets a unique link that will lead to an automatically co-branded landing page, whose contents are controlled centrally by the vendor.
- Deep Tracking: Any end user arriving to the customized landing page and completing the lead generating form will be tracked based on the source link, giving credit to the influencing partner.
- Progress Visibility: The lead data submitted from the custom landing page is synched into the Partner Relationship Management (PRM) system, generating a lead and automatically tracking the referral for the partner.
"We are witnessing a significant shift in B2B partnerships, with players engaging in link-backs, co-branding initiatives, and joint paid media campaigns," said Gary Sabin, vice president of product at Impartner, in a statement. "Recognizing the sustained momentum behind these co-selling motions, we anticipated the need for a more effective way to propel B2B companies into the referral and affiliate economy, enabling them to thrive and prosper from it. With these latest enhancements, B2B businesses have the tools to capitalize on this growing trend and unlock the full potential of the influencer economy."