Impartner Launches Partner Referral

Impartner, a provider of ecosystem and partner management technologies, today launched Partner Referral, an influencer marketing tool with Referral Links generation for personalizing referrals from disparate sources. .

"As companies strive to engage consumers at every touchpoint along the purchase journey and from every angle, we anticipate an immeasurable potential for this solution, especially as we move toward a cookieless future," said Dave Taylor, chief marketing officer of Impartner, in a statement "We are eager to see how businesses leverage our technology to drive growth and achieve remarkable results in the dynamic ecosystem of influencer marketing."

Partner Referral includes the following:

Personalized Links: Each influencing partner gets a unique link that will lead to an automatically co-branded landing page, whose contents are controlled centrally by the vendor.

Deep Tracking: Any end user arriving to the customized landing page and completing the lead generating form will be tracked based on the source link, giving credit to the influencing partner.

Progress Visibility: The lead data submitted from the custom landing page is synched into the Partner Relationship Management (PRM) system, generating a lead and automatically tracking the referral for the partner.