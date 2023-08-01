ClearSale Launches Brand Protection

Global ecommerce risk prevention provider ClearSale today launched the Brand Protection platform, which uses artificial and digital intelligence to continuously scan for and report brand impersonation attacks, such as fake social profiles, ads, and websites; counterfeit products; and phishing attacks.

"ClearSale has worked at the forefront of [card-not-present] fraud prevention for more than 20 years, helping many of the world's most recognized brands prevent chargebacks and false declines," said Rafael Lourenco, executive vice president and partner at ClearSale, in a statement. "With the rise of e-commerce and social commerce, many of our customers now face an increasing number of threats to their revenue and credibility from brand impostors. Our cross-disciplinary Innovation Hub team created this brand protection platform to extend our anti-fraud expertise and threat-hunting resources to easy-to-use, effective brand protection for our clients."

Brand Protection scans the web and social media using brand names, logos, products, and other data to identify impostor websites and URLs, apps, social media profiles and pages, digital ads, marketplace profiles, and fake products.