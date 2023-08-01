CloudSponge Partners with Gather to Fuel Word-of-Mouth Marketing

CloudSponge, providers of a tool for integration with dozens of address books, has partnered with advertising automation platform provider Gather to accelerate e-commerce referrals.

The partnership combines CloudSponge's Contact Picker, which allows users to import their contacts from various address books, with Gather's personalized messaging, attribution, and reward distribution capabilities, giving e-commerce merchants a word-of-mouth tool to simplify the referral sharing process. The solution does not store address book contacts on its servers and removes all traces of access once a referral session is complete.