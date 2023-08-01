CloudSponge Partners with Gather to Fuel Word-of-Mouth Marketing
CloudSponge, providers of a tool for integration with dozens of address books, has partnered with advertising automation platform provider Gather to accelerate e-commerce referrals.
The partnership combines CloudSponge's Contact Picker, which allows users to import their contacts from various address books, with Gather's personalized messaging, attribution, and reward distribution capabilities, giving e-commerce merchants a word-of-mouth tool to simplify the referral sharing process. The solution does not store address book contacts on its servers and removes all traces of access once a referral session is complete.
"As the e-commerce landscape continuously evolves, staying ahead of the competition requires innovative solutions that maximize customer reach and engagement," said Jay Gibbs, founder and CEO of CloudSponge, in a statement. "This partnership combines Gather's cutting-edge marketing capabilities with our advanced Contact Picker, enabling businesses to effortlessly harness the power of word-of-mouth marketing. The native integration ensures a seamless experience for Gather customers, amplifying their reach and driving exponential growth."
"This integration reflects our commitment to our customers with the most effective and effortless solutions for amplifying their reach and maximizing their acquisition channel," said Iz El-Bahnasy, founder and CEO of Gather, in a statement.