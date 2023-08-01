Idomoo Introduces Lucas, an AI Video Creator
Idomoo has introduced Lucas, an artificial intelligence-powered video director able to create complete videos in seconds based on simple text prompts. Lucas leverages Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform.
Lucas' capabilities include the following:
- Text-to-video creation: Lucas produces a complete video with all related assets, such as script, footage, and voiceover, based on simple text prompts.
- Real-time rendering for multiple videos in up to 100 times real time at scale.
- Full personalization and customization, allowing users to edit their videos, either by asking Lucas to make changes or using the built-in editor to update the script, footage, tone, or voiceover artist, add their own narrations or media, upload brand kits, and more.
- Interactive call-to-action buttons that users can edit for any URL.
Lucas can be used for a variety of projects, including influencer content for social media, marketing for SMBs, nonprofit promotion, and personal video greetings.
"This is the first time that generative AI technology is using a true text-to-video implementation to create a complete story, not just a part of a story, such as a GIF or voiceover," said Danny Kalish, chief technology officer and co-founder of Idomoo, in a statement. "We've seen that the combination of advanced AI capabilities and user-friendly editing features can create a highly engaging video, and we're thrilled that people can use our advanced video technologies to quickly produce videos for any conceivable use case."