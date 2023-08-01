Idomoo Introduces Lucas, an AI Video Creator

Idomoo has introduced Lucas, an artificial intelligence-powered video director able to create complete videos in seconds based on simple text prompts. Lucas leverages Idomoo's Next Generation Video Platform.

Lucas' capabilities include the following:

Text-to-video creation: Lucas produces a complete video with all related assets, such as script, footage, and voiceover, based on simple text prompts.

Real-time rendering for multiple videos in up to 100 times real time at scale.

Full personalization and customization, allowing users to edit their videos, either by asking Lucas to make changes or using the built-in editor to update the script, footage, tone, or voiceover artist, add their own narrations or media, upload brand kits, and more.

Interactive call-to-action buttons that users can edit for any URL.

Lucas can be used for a variety of projects, including influencer content for social media, marketing for SMBs, nonprofit promotion, and personal video greetings.