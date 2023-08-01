BigCommerce to Launch Google Cloud AI-Powered E-Commerce Features

BigCommerce is adding artificial intelligence to its platform, leveraging Google Cloud's AI technologies to help e-commerce merchants improve operational efficiencies, elevate customer experiences, enhance product discovery, and help drive more sales.

"BigCommerce is deeply invested in AI that will allow enterprise merchants to optimize their ecommerce operations using the most advanced and innovative technologies to drive operational efficiencies, deliver more targeted and personalized shopping experiences, and ultimately sell more worldwide," said Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce, in a statement. "Creating AI-powered solutions with Google Cloud cements the significance of our collaborative partnership as we move to strengthen AI in the e-commerce industry together."

Among the AI-powered solutions scheduled to release are the following:

AI-powered writing features for product catalogs, leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI.

Personalized storefronts powered by Google Cloud's Recommendations AI.

Deeper insight into business performance with AI-driven data analytics. BigCommerce Ecommerce Insights will provide deeper data insight and analytics into store performance, customer trends, and business changes.