Khoros Updates Khoros Communities

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software, has launched the next-generation version of the Khoros Communities solution to help companies build owned destinations for their customers to engage, self-service, collaborate, and educate each other on products, services, and experiences.

This new version of Khoros Communities helps companies launch, customize, and optimize their online community resources.

"This launch sets a new standard in our industry by reimagining what it means for customers and brands to connect," said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Khoros, in a statement. "Online communities provide brands invaluable spaces for building necessary loyalty and trust with their customers. This release contains all of the advanced capabilities that complex enterprises need to create a seamless customer experience that is entirely brand-owned and to do so faster, at a lower total cost."

The new version of Khoros Communities offers the following: