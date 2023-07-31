Khoros Updates Khoros Communities
Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software, has launched the next-generation version of the Khoros Communities solution to help companies build owned destinations for their customers to engage, self-service, collaborate, and educate each other on products, services, and experiences.
This new version of Khoros Communities helps companies launch, customize, and optimize their online community resources.
"This launch sets a new standard in our industry by reimagining what it means for customers and brands to connect," said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Khoros, in a statement. "Online communities provide brands invaluable spaces for building necessary loyalty and trust with their customers. This release contains all of the advanced capabilities that complex enterprises need to create a seamless customer experience that is entirely brand-owned and to do so faster, at a lower total cost."
The new version of Khoros Communities offers the following:
- Design templates.
- Drag-and-drop capabilities to customize page layouts, navigation, and designs.
- Insights to measure outcomes and prove value with new health and engagement dashboards and widgets.
- Advanced moderation with community management features like workflow automation, organization, and artificial intelligence-powered content filters.
- An evolved API-first architecture with a new GraphQL layer.
- A more responsive and accessible end-user experience powered by a modern web application framework.