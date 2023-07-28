DoubleVerify Expands Media Quality Authentication to YouTube Shorts and Other Formats

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has expanded its quality solutions with Google's Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners to include YouTube Shorts, Masthead, and In-feed Video formats to help advertisers on those platforms ensure their video ads are viewable by human beings and safe from fraud and invalid traffic.

Advertisers have access to measurement data and insights across this new inventory through DV Pinnacle, DoubleVerify's unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of YouTube ad campaigns.