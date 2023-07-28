DoubleVerify Expands Media Quality Authentication to YouTube Shorts and Other Formats
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has expanded its quality solutions with Google's Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners to include YouTube Shorts, Masthead, and In-feed Video formats to help advertisers on those platforms ensure their video ads are viewable by human beings and safe from fraud and invalid traffic.
Advertisers have access to measurement data and insights across this new inventory through DV Pinnacle, DoubleVerify's unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of YouTube ad campaigns.
"We are excited to expand our solution to include viewability and fraud coverage on YouTube Shorts, giving global brands greater clarity and confidence in their investments," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Short-form videos offer advertisers a high-engagement forum to connect with passionate online communities. This release enables our customers to authenticate their media and maximize campaign effectiveness."
