Vidyard Launches AI Script Generator

Vidyard has updated its video messaging and communications platform for sales and go-to-market teams with the AI Script Generator, which it says amplifies the value of video messaging.

Vidyard's AI Script Generator allows sales reps to leverage generative artificial intelligence to craft custom video scripts for social media, marketing, buyer education, sales proposals, customer onboarding, and more.

"AI is opening up incredible new opportunities to boost sales productivity and change the dynamics of buyer/seller relationships," said Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard, in a statement. "AI-powered video messaging is the first of many AI-powered products to come from Vidyard as we build on our vision to create the future of productive relationships between buyers and sellers. I can't wait to show the world what we're launching next." "Our customers continue to realize significant value from our growing suite of solutions, including Vidyard Video Hosting, Vidyard Messaging, Vidyard Hubs, and our new digital sales room offering, Vidyard Rooms," said Jonathan Lister, chief operating officer of Vidyard, in a statement. "AI Script Generator enhances each of these offerings by enabling sales and marketing teams to efficiently expand their use of video throughout the customer lifecycle, leading to more engaging experiences for their buyers and new opportunities for revenue creation."

In addition to AI Script Generator, Vidyard has introduced other capabilities to help sales reps and other users create video messages and screen recordings. These new features include the following: