Kevel Establishes OpenRTB Protocol for Retail Media

Platform monetization company Kevel has formed an industry working group to establish an OpenRTB Protocol for Retail Media, with the goal of creating standards for programmatic advertising in retail media and addressing challenges in privacy and data protection, data optimization, and transparency.

"We are in the midst of a retail media rebellion, where it has never been more clear that retail media needs to seize control of platforms, infrastructure, and data to stay competitive in a crowded marketplace," said James Avery, CEO and founder of Kevel, in a statement. "The OpenRTB Protocol for Retail Media is going to fix that by setting a standard to address challenges concerning efficiency, flexibility, and trust. With this newly established framework, we're offering the industry a comprehensive set of updates and enhancements that can help streamline the programmatic advertising ecosystem."

Kevel's OpenRTB Protocol for Retail Media will provide the following features:

Biddable product sponsored listings, enabling advertisers to bid on relevant in-store sponsored listing ad inventory with real in-stock products based on their product catalogs.

Enhanced privacy and data protection, offering improved user consent management and a data protection mechanism that enables publishers and advertisers to prioritize user privacy while delivering relevant and personalized advertising experiences.

Bidstream data standardization, ensuring consistency and compatibility across platforms and technology providers.

Supply chain optimization, giving advertisers visibility and control over the programmatic supply chain, allowing them to detect and mitigate fraud, verify ad placements, and optimize campaign performance.

Increased transparency and trust by providing clear and standardized mechanisms for transactional data sharing, supply path optimization, and ad fraud detection.