AWS Expands Partnership with Twilio

Amazon Web Services at its AWS Summit New York this week announced an expanded partnership with Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, to place artificial intelligence at the fingertips of Twilio customers.

One priority area where AWS and Twilio are doubling down is predictive AI. Bringing together Amazon SageMaker and Twilio Segment's Customer Data Platform, the upcoming features will help businesses understand their customers and provide deeper value to them via more relevant, timely, and personalized experiences. In particular, marketers and data scientists will soon have out-of-the-box access to new machine learning tools that can anticipate future customer actions and help inform product or marketing strategy.;

This news follows the recent announcement of Twilio CustomerAI, which combines customer engagement platform data, generative and predictive AI, and large language models.