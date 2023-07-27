Haveli Investments Acquires Certinia

Haveli Investments, a technology-focused private equity firm, will acquire Certinia, formerly FinancialForce, from Advent International and Technology Crossover Ventures. Certinia's Services-as-a-Business platform includes professional services automation, customer success, services configure/price/quote, enterprise resource planning and financial planning and analysis solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Certinia is the gold-standard system of record for end-to-end software for professional services organizations, and its demonstrated continued ability to deliver market-leading capabilities underscores the company's impact and future potential. We are thrilled to partner with Certinia for Haveli's first enterprise software investment, and we look forward to collaborating with the talented team there to continue its strong growth trajectory," said Ian Loring, senior managing director and executive chair of the Haveli Software Fund, in a statement.

"Certinia has an incredibly strong offering with a loyal and growing customer base. Given our team's collective experience working with high-potential companies in the enterprise software space, we believe Haveli is very well-positioned to support Certinia through its next stage of growth and drive value creation for all of its stakeholders," said Mike Stewart, principal at Haveli Investments, in a statement.

"Haveli has assembled a world-class team of investment professionals, and we are thrilled to partner with them as we enter this exciting next chapter for Certinia. We are very well-positioned in a rapidly expanding market, and with Haveli as our new [private equity] partner, we are confident we can take full advantage of growth opportunities and further enhance our ability to meet our customers' ever-evolving needs and help them achieve their full potential," said Scott Brown, president and CEO of Certinia, in a statement.