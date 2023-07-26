ActionIQ Partners with AWS

ActionIQ, a customer data platform provider, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer its customers AWS Entity Resolution within the ActionIQ CDP.

Unveiled today at the AWS Summit New York, this new artificial intelligence-powered service helps companies match and link related customer records stored across multiple applications, channels, and data stores, using flexible, configurable workflows. AWS Entity Resolution offers advanced matching techniques, such as rule-based matching and machine learning models, to help organizations link related sets of records. Using AWS Entity Resolution, customers will also gain a deeper understanding of how data is linked.